Laudate Deum encourages technocratic approach, scholar warns

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in Catholic World Report, Michael Dominic Taylor argues that Laudate Deum, the new papal document on climate change, “is not a move away from the technocratic paradigm but is rather a lateral move within it towards a new, more aggressive technocracy that will continue to rely on fossil fuels.”

Taylor fears that the Pope’s exhortation could be used to justify coercive regulations, “and preventing a climate disaster would be a mere excuse and justification for the installation of a new secular world order that annihilates subsidiarity, reduces the Faith to the handmaid of the environmental agenda, and is ultimately incompatible with true Christian freedom.”

