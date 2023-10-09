Catholic World News

Iowa diocese’s guidelines praised as a ‘milestone’ by LGBTQ advocates

October 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport (IA) has released Guidelines for Pastoral Accompaniment of Sexual and Gender Minorities, with an accompanying letter.

The guidelines’ five principles are “(1) a fundamental respect for the dignity of every human person, body and soul, created in the image and likeness of God; (2) a basic acknowledgement of people who experience differences in sexual orientation or gender discordance; (3) a commitment to loving people first and listening for deeper understanding; (4) a commitment to involving others in the discernment process, especially the individuals and families involved as well as other professionals and collaborators; (5) a case-by-case approach with a basic willingness to make reasonable and appropriate accommodations when possible”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!