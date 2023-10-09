Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Our Lady of Montserrat

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On October 7, Pope Francis addressed members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Montserrat, who were on pilgrimage in Rome for the 800th anniversary of their founding.

The Virgin of Montserrat is the patroness of Catalonia (map).

“You have come to Rome precisely as pilgrims, to celebrate and to thank the Lord for the presence of Mary, who has been so close to you for 800 years, accompanying you on the path of Christian life,” the Pope said. “Let us now evoke her image: the Virgin of Montserrat, the beloved ‘Moreneta,’ is seated and holds the Child on her lap – she is the ‘Mare de Déu’ – and in her right hand she holds a sphere symbolizing the universe –she is the ‘Queen and Mistress of all creation.’”

