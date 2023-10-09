Catholic World News

USCCB releases prayers for mental health novena

October 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Mental Health Campaign Novena begins on October 10 (World Mental Health Day) and concludes on October 18 (the Feast of St. Luke, patron of physicians).

