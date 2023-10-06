Catholic World News

Professors criticize New York Times claim that Holy See burned astronomers

October 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Check Your Fact

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times has asserted on Facebook and Twitter that “the Holy See muzzled and burned Catholic stargazers for questioning the centrality of the Earth in the cosmos.”

Professors at UCLA and the Catholic University of America criticized the newspaper’s assertion, as did a Princeton University doctoral candidate, who said that “the Catholic Church has never ‘burned’ any astronomers, nor was it broadly antagonistic toward the development of science. To the contrary, the Church provided much of the financial support for the study of astronomy in medieval and early modern Europe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!