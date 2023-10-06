Catholic World News

Congressman calls on Pope Francis to be ‘fearless on China’

October 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “has the power to confront Beijing,” writes Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. “Truth, combined with the fearlessness to speak it, is fatal to every ideology of oppression.”

“In 1979, John Paul knew that the power of communism in Poland lay not in Soviet tanks but in the acceptance of the lies that drove them,” he continued. “Destroy the lies, and China’s tanks, too, will rust in fields.

“It’s not too late. Francis can still follow John Paul’s example,” Rep. Gallagher added. “He cannot force the CCP to keep its word or to embrace Christianity. But he can challenge its values in front of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!