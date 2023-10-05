Catholic World News

Manipulation of Synods has become a pattern, Pentin argues

October 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an analysis for the National Catholic Register, Edward Pentin argues that the Synod meetings of 2014 and 2015, which were devoted to the family, set the pattern for the current Synod on Synodality.

In those two earlier synod meetings, conducted under the guidance of Pope Francis, the organizers manipulated the proceedings, Pentin argues. He writes:

But the overall problem with Pope Francis’ earlier synodal assemblies, and especially the first one, was not just the efforts aimed at achieving a pre-planned result, unseemly though they were, but also that the impression given by the Pope and the synod managers — that everyone could speak frankly and boldly and that all sides would have a fair hearing — simply turned out not to be true.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!