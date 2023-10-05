Catholic World News

India’s Cardinal Telesphore Toppo dead at 83

October 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Telepshore Toppo, the retired Archbishop of Ranchi, India, died on October 4 after a lengthy illness, just short of his 84th birthday.

Ordained to the priesthood in Ranchi in 1969, the future cardinal became Bishop of Dumka in 1978. He was named coadjutor of the Ranchi archdiocese in 1984, succeeding to the title of archbishop the following year. A former president of the Indian bishops’ conference, he was named to the College of Cardinals by Pope John Paul II in 2003, becoming the first-ever member of one of India’s tribal groups to receive a red hat.

In a message of condolence, Pope Francis paid tribute to Cardinal Toppo, saying “his service was always marked by zeal for the spread of the Gospel, devotion to the Holy Eucharist, and generous pastoral care of the poor and those in need.”

