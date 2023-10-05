Catholic World News

Mother Teresa’s postulator says new film’s creators made ‘grave errors’

October 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The film Mother Teresa and Me misinterprets St. Teresa of Calcutta’s spiritual darkness as a loss of faith, said Father Brian Kolodiejchuk, the director of the Mother Teresa Center and postulator of her sainthood cause.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!