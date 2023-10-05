Catholic World News

US bishops to study new exhortation on the environment

October 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed Laudate Deum (CWN analysis), the Pope’s new apostolic exhortation on climate change, with an atypical statement.

“USCCB President Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio has been on retreat with the Synod delegates and is participating in the opening sessions,” said James Rogers, the conference’s chief communications officer. “Archbishop Broglio and his brother bishops in the United States look forward to spending time with the exhortation in prayer and identifying ways to continue their shared witness on behalf of God’s creation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

