Diocese of Phoenix to open seminary

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re the seventh largest diocese in the United States, so it’s important for us to just take a look at that growth and say isn’t it time for us to have a full-on seminary,” said Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix. “We have about 45 seminarians. That’s a pretty good number.”

