Bishop Strickland issues letter on marriage, abortion; in tweet, decries ‘blasphemies emanating from Rome’

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On October 3, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (TX) issued a three-page letter on Christian marriage and abortion.

On the same day, he tweeted, “The Body of Christ is once again experiencing the agony of His Passion. We must fall to our knees in prayers of humble reparation and atonement for the blasphemies emanating from Rome. Pray for all who have hardened their hearts to the Truth Jesus died & rose to share with all.”

