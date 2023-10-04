Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke says his concerns about Synod are sign of faith

October 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The five dubia deal exclusively with the perennial doctrine and discipline of the Church, not the agenda of the Pope and certainly not the agenda of the five of us cardinals,” Cardinal Raymond Burke said on October 3, a day after the publication of the questions posed by Cardinal Burke and four other cardinals to Pope Francis. “They have nothing to do with the person of the Holy Father and, in fact, by their nature they are an expression of the veneration owed to the Petrine office and the Successor of St. Peter.”

Cardinal Burke made his remarks at La Babele sinodale [The Synodal Babel], an event organized in Rome.

