Climate activists to introduce new papal document at Vatican press conference

October 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a press conference to be held on Thursday, October 5, to introduce Laudate Deum, a new papal statement on climate change.

The Vatican announcement mentions nine speakers who will comment on the Pope’s statement. In a rarity for the introduction of a papal document, none of the experts scheduled to speak at the press conference is a bishop, priest, or theologian. The line-up includes scientists, environmental activists, and authors.

The new document, an apostolic exhortation following up on the encyclical Laudato Si’, will be released that same day.

