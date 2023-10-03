Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes President Biden’s commitment to refugee resettlement

October 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, welcomed President Biden’s decision to permit up to 125,000 refugees to enter the United States during the 2023-24 fiscal year, as he had for the previous two fiscal years.

“We commend the Biden administration for its ongoing efforts to ensure the United States is a global leader in refugee resettlement and international humanitarian protection,” said Bishop Seitz.

The presidential determination, signed on September 29, permits a greater number of refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean, with a decreased number from Europe and Central Asia.

“We take this opportunity to reaffirm our solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world, especially those in the Middle East and Asia, who face increased barriers to accessing permanent protection,” said Bishop Seitz. “We implore the administration to provide equitable access to refugee resettlement for these populations and to engage with host countries to promote their humane treatment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!