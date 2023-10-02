Catholic World News

Priest slain by Nazis beatified in Italy

October 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giuseppe Beotti (1912-1944), who assisted Jews, escaped prisoners, and others during World War II before being slain by Nazi forces, was beatified in Piacenza, Italy, on October 30.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification.

Blessed Giuseppe Biotti “was a pastor according to the heart of Christ who did not hesitate to give his life to protect the flock entrusted to him,” Pope Francis said on October 1. “A round of applause for the new blessed!”

