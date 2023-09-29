Catholic World News

Artificial Intelligence is theme for World Communications Day 2024

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The theme for the 58th annual World Day for Communications will be Artificial Intelligence, the Vatican has announced.

The September 29 announcement notes: “Like all revolutions, this one based on artificial intelligence, too, poses new challenges to ensure that machines do not contribute to a large-scale system of disinformation and do not also increase the loneliness of those who are already alone, depriving us of the warmth that only communication between people can provide.”

