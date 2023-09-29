Catholic World News

Pope encourages Viet Catholics to be ‘good Christians and good citizens’

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Catholics in Vietnam, Pope Francis has taken the same line that he used in a message to Chinese Catholics, encouraging them to be “good Christians and good citizens.” The Pope’s letter—written to mark an agreement to establish an office of “resident papal representative” in Vietnam—welcomed progress in negotiations between the Vatican and the Vietnamese government. The Pope said that “the Catholic faithful can foster dialogue and engender hope for the country whenever conditions favorable to the exercise of religious freedom are implemented.”

