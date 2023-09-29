Catholic World News

No prosecution for woman who vandalized pregnancy-help center

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Federal prosecutors have chosen not to press a case against a New York woman who vandalized a pregnancy-help center, instead reaching an agreement in which she will pay $2,580 in damages.

Hannah Kamke entered a guilty plea on a charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested for the vandalization of the CompassCare center. The same center had been the target of an arson attack earlier in the year; no arrests have been made in that case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

