New Hong Kong cardinal: Sharing ‘love of God,’ not conversions, goal of Church in China

September 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I think it is important that we say that Pope Francis made a distinction,” said Cardinal-designate Stephen Chow, SJ, of Hong Kong. “Evangelization is really to help people to understand the love of God — and the love of God without the agenda of turning them into Catholics — because that shouldn’t be the focus, as that focus would be very restrictive.”

