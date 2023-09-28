Catholic World News

Summing up this pontificate: ‘He made a mess’

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a First Things essay, Father Brian Graebe, a priest of the New York archdiocese, suggests that if the reign of Pope Francis were summed up in a single sentence, it would be a variation on a sentence that the Pope himself used: “He made a mess.”

“That is,” Father Graebe continues, “Pope Francis has made a mess of the Church’s doctrine, not just in what Catholics believe, but in how we receive and understand that revelation.

Illustrating his argument by examining the Pope’s statements on the death penalty, the author stresses that the role of the Pope is to preserve Church doctrine, not to change it.

