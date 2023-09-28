Catholic World News

Vatican Museums offer longer hours, automatic ticketing

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums have announced plans for longer hours and a streamlined ticket-purchasing system, in preparations for the Jubilee of 2025.

Beginning in January 2024, the Museums will be open from 8 am to 7 pm daily, with extended hours (8 to 8) on Fridays and Saturdays during the tourist season that begins in March.

The ticketing system, designed to curb the role of scalpers, will require identity checks for ticket-holders. The system has been designed, the Museums explained, to ensure that tickets are available to all who want them.

