Deacon’s estate settles with abuse victim

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The estate of a late New Orleans deacon has agreed to “one of the largest individual sexual abuse settlements ever paid” to area clerical abuse survivors, The Guardian reported. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

Virgil M. Wheeler III, an attorney and Tulane University law professor, served on several archdiocesan boards as a layman and was ordained to the diaconate in 2018.

In 2022, he was convicted of sexually abusing a boy in 2001 and 2002 and received five years’ probation. After reneging on a verbal commitment to settle the victim’s civil suit for $1 million, Wheeler died of pancreatic cancer in April.

