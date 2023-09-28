Catholic World News

Priest shot in attack on parish in Cameroon

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Suspected separatist fighters shot Father Elvis Mbangsi in both legs and one hand during an attack on St. Martin of Tour’s Kembong Parish in the Diocese of Mamfe in Cameroon.

Cameroon, a Central African nation of 29.3 million (map), is 62% Christian (30% Catholic), 20% Muslim, and 17% ethnic religionist. The Anglophone crisis, an ongoing armed conflict, began in 2017 and has displaced over 700,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

