Religious freedom includes institutional freedom, Vancouver archbishop preaches

September 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop J. Michael Miller, CSB, of Vancouver preached at a recent Red Mass that religious freedom is not “an individual matter to be confined to the private sphere alone.”

“What the Church asks for is simply the space to continue to serve with integrity the common good through the institutions it has developed over centuries,” he continued. Religious freedom’s “authentic exercise demands that its beliefs, including its inherent moral imperatives, be manifested publicly.”

