Vatican archbishop, at UN, urges steps toward disarmament

September 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to a UN conference on prospects for nuclear disarmament, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, said:

Achieving the total elimination of nuclear weapons requires a collective response based on mutual trust. The International community must continue to explore ways to enhance cooperative security toward that end.

