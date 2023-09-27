Catholic World News

Jesuit challenges new South African cardinal to become ‘prophetic’

September 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Russell Pollitt, SJ, director of the Jesuit Institute of South Africa, publicly called on Cardinal-designate Stephen Brislin of Cape Town to become more “prophetic” and willing to challenge those in power.

“He must courageously make his voice known, challenging those in political power forthrightly and prophetically, as his predecessors did,” Father Pollitt wrote in an op-ed. “The usually introverted archbishop will be challenged to take the public stage more than before.”

“Brislin is not a ‘culture warrior,’ but will have to find his place and make a stand in a College of Cardinals divided by ideology,” added Father Pollitt.

