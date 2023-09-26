Catholic World News

Superior of religious community, co-founder with Rupnik, removed and disciplined

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A woman religious who joined with Father Marko Rupnik to found a religious community has been removed as the superior of that community, and ordered to pray for the victims of Rupnik’s abuse.

Sister Ivanko Hosta, who established the Loyola Community in Slovenia with Rupnik in the 1980s, has been disciplined for “a style of government that is detrimental to the dignity and health” of women in the community. Several members of the community have reported being abused by Rupnik.

After an investigation of the community by Bishop Daniele Libanori, a Jesuit auxiliary in the Rome diocese, Sister Hosta has been ordered to separate herself from the community in Slovenia, return to her community’s house in Portugal, and visit a Marian shrine monthly to pray “for the victims of the behavior of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik and for all the nuns of the Loyola Community.

