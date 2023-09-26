Catholic World News

Home-school movement less religious after post-lockdown boom?

September 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: A Washington Post-Schar School survey finds that the number of American home schooling families who list religion as their primary motivation has dropped sharply, from nearly two-thirds to just 34%, as the number of home schoolers has soared in the wake of the Covid lockdown.

However, the same survey found that nearly 70% of home schoolers list “moral instruction” as one of their main reasons for leaving the public-school system.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!