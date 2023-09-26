Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Tell Congress to include increased funding for WIC in a short-term funding bill!’

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “As the Senate puts together a short-term funding measure known as a ‘continuing resolution,’ we must remind them to include adequate funding for the WIC program to protect women, infants, and young children,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in an action alert on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

“Without additional funding in the continuing resolution, some states will not have enough funds to continue current operations and may have to resort to waiting lists for the first time in decades,” the alert continued. “It is estimated that 600,000 mothers and children could be turned away when they seek aid.”

