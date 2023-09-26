Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan on Biden’s NYC migrant response: ‘He doesn’t take my calls’

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan called for greater federal and state aid to assist New York City with the surge of incoming migrants.

President Biden “doesn’t take my calls or answer my letters,” said Cardinal Dolan. “New York just can’t handle them all, we know that. It’s very unfair.”

“Our sacred responsibility is to help them [immigrants],” he added. “We hate to see these people suffer.” At the same time, “the Church has always been very supportive of the right of a nation to have borders and border security . . . we don’t just want borders where anybody can come in.”

