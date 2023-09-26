Catholic World News

Philadelphia archbishop commissions 10 new Missionaries of Mercy

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During and after the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16), the Holy See has granted Missionaries of Mercy the faculties to absolve sins whose absolution is reserved to the Apostolic See (Canons 1370, 1379, 1382, 1384, 1386, 1387).



The commissioning of ten new Missionaries of Mercy in a single diocese seven years after the jubilee’s conclusion is unusual. Of the sins whose absolution is reserved to the Apostolic See, the one most commonly committed by the laity is the desecration of the Blessed Sacrament. The decision to commission ten new Missionaries of Mercy may reflect a pastoral desire to make it relatively easy for penitents to be absolved of that heinous sin.

