Terrorists kill 11 Christians in Mozambique

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A brutal Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province began in 2017. After Islamist terrorists entered the village of Naquitengue on September 15, they separated the Muslims from the Christians and opened fire on the Christians.

