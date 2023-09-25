Catholic World News

Episcopal Church’s National Cathedral replaces windows honoring Confederacy

September 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Church’s Washington National Cathedral has replaced stained glass windows honoring Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson with windows honoring African-American marchers. The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the former windows in 1953.

“The original windows, complete with Confederate battle flags, had depicted Lee and Jackson as saintlike figures, with Lee bathed in rays of heavenly light and Jackson welcomed by trumpets into paradise after his death,” the Associated Press reported. “Those windows are now stored by the cathedral.”

The Associated Press did not identify the Washington National Cathedral as an Episcopal Church cathedral until the 21st paragraph of the article. The Catholic cathedral in Washington is the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

