Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: Are Sunday Masses just too long?

September 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling comments about Sunday Mass attendance in New York’s synod discussions, Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote that Sunday Masses that regularly take 90 minutes are too long.

He wrote, “Apart from the predictable carping from both fringes — the far left claiming that the only way to increase Mass attendance was to drop all liturgical guidelines and go back to the “do-your-own-thing” hootenannies of the ’70’s, or the alt-right urging turning the altar around and getting the fiddlebacks out of mothballs — the largest majority replied that the top reasons people were no longer coming to Sunday Mass were — are you ready for this? — one, because they couldn’t understand the priest; two, their parish had been closed; and, three, Mass was too long!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!