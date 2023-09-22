Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin previews papal journey to Marseille

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As has become customary, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, granted an interview to Vatican News on the eve of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Marseille (September 22-23).

The Pontiff is taking part in the conclusion of the Rencontres Méditerranéennes [Mediterranean Meetings], a gathering of mayors and bishops that previously took place in Bari and Florence.

The meeting “is about reawakening hope and doing so—at a time when a climate of great intolerance and indifference is being perceived—together, and by converging on fundamental issues,” said Cardinal Parolin.

He explained, “I am thinking, precisely, of the migration phenomenon, but also of the challenges of peace, climate change, the fight against hunger.”

