In UN speech, Archbishop Gallagher condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the strongest Vatican condemnation to date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Archbishop Paul Gallagher told a meeting of the UN Security Council: “It is undeniable that the Russian attack on Ukraine has jeopardizes the entire global order which arose after World War II.

The Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States said that the “cruel and senseless war” forced Ukraine into “defining its sovereignty and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.” He said that other nations should support that defense of international law.

Meanwhile, the archbishop said, “those paying the highest price are civilians, simple people, and above all, children, youth, and the elderly.”

“Aggression can only generation new aggression,” the Vatican “foreign minister” said. “If this war is not stopped and peace is not sought at every turn, the whole world risks plunging into even deeper crises.”

