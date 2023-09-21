Catholic World News

Under Pope Francis, the College of Cardinals has become less European

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following the consistory of September 30, 18% of voting-age cardinals will hail from Asia or Oceania (up from 9% in 2013), and 39% from Europe (down from 52% in 2013).

