Catholic World News

Evangelicals more likely than Catholics to worry about decline in marriage, family size

September 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: Evangelical Protestants are more likely than Catholics to be concerned about the falling marriage rate in America, and the trend toward married couples have fewer children, according to a new Pew Research study.

A clear majority of Evangelicals (55%) see the drop in marriage rates as having a negative impact on the country. Only 37% of Catholics express the same concern. Similarly, 65% of Protestants worry that fewer children are being raised in two-parent households, and just 48% of Catholics.

When questioned about families having fewer children, 37% of Evangelicals see this as a problem, and 26% of Catholics. Interestingly, when the Pew survey questioned Evangelical Protestants from historically black churches, the response was 23%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!