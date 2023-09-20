Catholic World News

Synod office announces plan to reduce assembly’s carbon footprint

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: To offset the carbon footprint of hundreds of participants traveling to Rome for the October Synod of Bishops, the Synod office announced plans to send “efficient cooking stoves and water purification technologies to households, communities and institutions” in Kenya and Nigeria.

