Burgeoning Catholic youth movement spreads from Spain to other countries

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar profiles Hakuna, a Spanish Catholic youth movement founded by Father José Pedro Manglano, a former priest of Opus Dei who is now a diocesan priest in Madrid.

Founded in 2013, “Hakuna has spread to almost 40 Spanish cities, another 10 European countries, six Latin American countries, plus South Korea, and Boston – and the group says it plans to start soon in other American cities,” according to the report.

