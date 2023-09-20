Catholic World News

In Chile, justice eludes victims of clergy sex abuse

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “There has been little justice in cases of clerical abuse” in Chile, the Associated Press reported. “Some offenders were defrocked, but few have received criminal convictions, according to advocates. Some died before receiving any punishment from the church or the courts.”

