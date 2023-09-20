Catholic World News

Vatican astronomer helps NASA in historic mission to study asteroid

September 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: NASA turned to Brother Robert Macke, SJ, curator of the Vatican meteorite collection, to build a machine to analyze samples from the asteroid 101955 Bennu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!