National Migration Week highlights ‘overlooked right’ not to migrate

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The universal Church commemorates the World Day of Migrants and Refugees on September 24, and the Church in the United States commemorates National Migration Week from September 18-24.

In a statement for National Migration Week, Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said that “through our belief in Jesus Christ, we are compelled to respond with charity toward those who must uproot their lives in search of refuge, but efforts to manage migration—even when predicated on the common good—require that we also address the coercive forces driving people to migrate.”

“Only through collective efforts to alleviate these forces and by establishing the conditions required for integral human development can people truly avail themselves of the right to remain in their country of birth,” he continued. “May God, through the intersession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, sustain us in these pursuits and protect those whose lives depend upon their success.”

