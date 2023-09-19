Catholic World News

Pope repeats: nuclear weapons are immoral

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Pope Francis lamented that “our world continues to be in the grip of a third world war fought piecemeal, and, in the tragic case of the conflict in Ukraine, not without the threat of recourse to nuclear weapons.”

The Pontifical Academy is holding a conference on Pacem in Terris. The Pope’s message was addressed to Academy’s chancellor, Cardinal Peter Turkson.

The Pope told the group that he hoped their conference would promote “ethical reflection on the grave risks associated with the continuing possession of nuclear weapons, the urgent need for renewed progress in disarmament, and the development of peace-building initiatives.”

Pope Francis repeated his insistence that “the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.”

