Bishops of Panama: Catholics must not attend SSPX Masses

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We notify the people of God that the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre is not in full communion with the Catholic Church, so the Catholic faithful must refrain from attending its services,” the bishops of Panama said in a September 14 statement.

Panama’s bishops called on “all the Catholic faithful to value the richness of the current liturgy, enriched by the expression of the people of God, through their own language, as requested by the Council Fathers at the Second Vatican Council and as the universal Church celebrates every day around the world.”

