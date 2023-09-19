Catholic World News

Basilica, 2 other churches vandalized in Maine city

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and two other Catholic churches in Lewiston, Maine, have been vandalized in recent weeks.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 270 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

