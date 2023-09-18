Catholic World News

At Clinton forum, Pope decries ‘globalization of indifference’

September 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked former US President BIll Clinton for his work on the most important global issues—citing climate change, humanitarian crises, and threats to world peace—during a September 18 talk to the Clinton Global Initiative.

“No to war, no to war,” the Pope repeated. He next urged action to stop a looming ecological disaster “while there is still time.”

In his talk the Pope also spoke about the work of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. The Vatican-affiliated institution is sponsoring scientific research on children’s diseases, while at the same time caring for the victims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!