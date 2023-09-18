Catholic World News

Marseille’s cardinal seeks balance in arguments on migration

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille has called for a balanced approach to the migration issue, as he awaits the visit of Pope Francis to the French city.

The cardinal said that two extremes should be avoided. One one hand, he cited the “irenic speech on welcome for everyone, without limits.” That approach, he said, is not accepted by the people who “live in the neighborhoods that have to sustain these populations.”

On the other hand, the cardinal also criticized the sort of “aggressive speech” that “always pronounces the migrant as universally guilty for all of the country’s problems.”

