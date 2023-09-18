Catholic World News

President Biden: ‘The message of Rosh Hashanah is universal’

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has issued a statement for Rosh Hashanah, “the Day of Judgment, the anniversary of the creation of the world, and the start of a Jewish new year.”

“I’ve always believed that the message of Rosh Hashanah is universal,” he wrote. “Heartfelt prayers invite us to repair our relationship with each other, with ourselves, and with God. And the tashlich ritual, that symbolizes casting away our sins, inspires us to learn from our mistakes and commit to doing better in the future.”

